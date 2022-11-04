Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.

One particular chapter entitled, “Mrs. Kennedy & The Queen,” focuses on Jackie’s London visit in 1961 when she shared lunch with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Explaining that the women had a “good relationship,” Hill told Town & Country that “the press [had] sometimes written it otherwise, but that’s not really true.” He called their friendship “friendly” and “more warm than it was cold.”

Queen Elizabeth flashes a radiant smile as she stands next to Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy after dinner at Buckingham Palace here June 5, 1961.

Getty Images.

Hill noted that the dynamic duo had two things in common that bonded them together: their children and their love of horses. It was “two things that they could discuss forever.” And as for their lunch, Jackie gave it two thumbs up, “delightful,” Hill shared. So while The Crown may have offered up a different version of the historic visit, the author is here to tell everyone it’s just Hollywood fiction.

Jackie and the Queen were doing their best in positions of power while trying to raise their young families. Every move they made was covered by the media, so they were kindred spirits even though they were separated by a vast ocean and high-profile careers.

