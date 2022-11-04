Cindy Crawford Flaunts Her Fit Physique in a Chic Outfit Borrowed From Daughter Kaia Gerber’s Closet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cindy Crawford is lucky to have another budding supermodel in the family because it just makes her wardrobe that much better. The 56-year-old fashion icon shared sophisticated snapshots in a hotel hallway with an outfit straight out of her daughter Kaia Gerber’s closet.

Crawford wore a silky (and slinky) white satin dress and paired it with the perfect accessory for winter: a white crop turtleneck sweater. The sleeves draped over her hands and her hair cascaded down her shoulders in her signature waves. The supermodel didn’t even bother to wear shoes, but her red toenail polish peeped through in the images. She captioned the post, “Not often you get to wear your daughter’s clothes…thanks @kaiagerber for sharing your @zara collab with me!”

The Meaningful Beauty founder is thrilled that Gerber followed in her footsteps, even though there was no pressure to do so. When she finally allowed her youngest child to pursue a modeling career (she had to wait until she was 16), Crawford did offer some advice about walking on the runway. “I think my only specific advice to her with the runway shows was just, like, personally, I don’t like seeing a girl with dead eyes and no expression walking down a runway,” Crawford shared with Town & Country. “I don’t think it’s interesting. Yes, I know that’s what’s in style now. But I said I feel as if people want to see a personality.”

CROPPED CASHMERE SWEATER KAIA X ZARA $299 Buy now

Mom was proud when her daughter took her advice and threw in a little turn on the catwalk during an Anna Sui show — and that’s when Crawford knew Gerber had the instincts to have a successful fashion career. The mother-daughter duo often get to work together, which makes them both happy, and getting to raid each other’s closets is just a sweet bonus.

Before you go, click here to see all the famous ’90s supermodels who have since become moms.