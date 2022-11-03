If you’re a fan of the British royals at all, you know that they seemingly love to send subtle messages through background portraits. Though it requires eagle-eyed fans to investigate and identify the photos, the end result can be a message of love, of unity or even of mourning.

In Queen Consort Camilla‘s most recent Instagram post, in which she poses with Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, the royal gave a sweet nod to her husband King Charles III by placing a portrait of them in the background, People Magazine reported. According to the outlet, the framed picture behind them is from their 2018 Christmas card, which showed the couple sitting on a wooden bench.

In the picture, taken at their home in Clarence House, Charles sported a suit while Camilla wore a white dress. Such a cute moment!

Last month, Camilla sent a multitude of subtle messages through background portraits in a picture of her with teddy bears donated during Queen Elizabeth II‘s period of mourning.

The foremost portrait was the official picture from Prince Louis’ christening in 2018, People Magazine reported. Though it was 11-month-old Louis and his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s big day at the time, it’s important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in attendance and are in the picture. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are right beside King Charles and Camilla in the photo. William and Kate’s other kids, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, are also pictured. Could this have been Camilla’s sign for unity?

In addition, the second picture was of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the official portrait for her Diamond Jubilee. A well-deserved homage! Related story A Fan Broke This ‘Unwritten' Royal Protocol But Kate Middleton Was Totally Cool With It

Whether intentionally or not, royals have a tradition of giving a special nod to their family members in pictures around their house. In today’s case, it’s a sweet shoutout between wife and husband – so adorable!

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

