Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘Making Quiet Preparations’ for a 2024 Presidential Campaign After Midterm Elections

The 2024 presidential election will be here before you know it, and one particular candidate is reportedly gearing up for another run. The news that Donald Trump is organizing another campaign will make half of the country weep and the other half rejoice — that’s how divisive he is as a leader.

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump’s team is “making quiet preparations” to announce his campaign just after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. If the Republicans win big next week, he’s hoping to ride that wave and “propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party’s nomination.” The results of midterm elections should also give both sides a read on how Americans are feeling about the political parties as they gear up for 2024.

Ivana Trump was reportedly distraught after her ex, Donald Trump, was elected President. https://t.co/4vKRgmqJfr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 3, 2022

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also been subtly signaling that he’s looking toward a 2024 presidential run, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, believes the former president “will be very difficult for any Republican to defeat.” While AP’s sources note that Donald Trump “is eager to be back in the political game,” he certainly has a lot of legal issues on his plate.

He’s already been impeached twice (one for the history books), and he still has the Jan. 6 Select Committee subpoena to address, the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago issue, and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against him. Let’s just say there is a lot of material for any opponent— Democrat or Republican — to work with. Donald Trump, though, hates to lose, so a 2024 presidential campaign seems inevitable.

