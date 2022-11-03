Meghan Markle’s Reported Desire to Have Kate Middleton on Her Podcast May Signal That Their Relationship Is ‘Progressing’

Is the tide turning in the royal family feud, at least when it comes to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton? There is one palace expert who seems to think there might be a thawing of relations after the Duchess of Sussex reportedly inquired about the Princess of Wales joining her on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

According to Neil Sean’s recent YouTube video, Meghan “put out a request” to see if her sister-in-law was interested in joining her on the show. The entire episode would be dedicated to the two women “talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life, [and] work balance.” The possible episode would not only be a “good move” for the show “ratings-wise,” but it also might help take the heat off of some of the royal rift headlines.

Sean claims that Meghan feels like her relationship with Kate is “progressing” and that she’s “willing to forgive and move forward.” While the Duchess of Sussex’s team has “yet to hear back” if Kate will accept or decline the invitation, they hope that they could tape the episode while she’s here in the U.S. with Prince William for the Earthshot Prize in December.

There’s been a lot of speculation as to whether the “Fab Four” will reunite on the East Coast later this year since both couples have public events around the same time. The public last saw them united in September during an awkward meet-and-greet outside of Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth II passed away. There didn’t seem to be too much interaction between the two couples, but it was also during the mourning period. It would be an epic episode if Kate does agree to appear on the show, and it would likely generate goodwill on both sides of the pond.

