Jennifer Aniston Reminds Us Why She’s the Ultimate Hair Icon in Bare-Faced & Glowing New Video

Jennifer Aniston has always been Hollywood’s ultimate hair queen. After all, who could forget “The Rachel” haircut that took over in the ’90s? Not only is the actress known for her hair, she loves taking care of it too. In a recent video on Instagram, Aniston reminded us all of her title as hair master while showing off products from her hair-care line Lolavie.

“Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie,” Aniston wrote. In the video, she’s seen adding drops of her Lightweight Hair Oil on her hands before running it through her hair and scrunching it up. Looking glowy and bare-faced in a black robe, Aniston is making us jealous of her cozy whole vibe.

In 2021, Aniston launched Lolavie, a hair-care brand she built from the ground up.

“We’ve been in development for almost five years,” she told Allure after the launch. “I had been involved in another hair company years ago, and that’s where I got the bug of getting to go behind the scenes of how you [choose] ingredients and the process of development and marketing and all of that.”

The brand’s first product, the Glossing Detangler, was Aniston’s go-to at the time. “I love a really good detangler because my hair has gone through so much thrashing,” she told the outlet. She added, “I love for a product to have many jobs in one, so it has a heat protector and shine, and so it’s time-efficient.”

Now, over a year after the launch, Lolavie has five products for sale including the newest shampoo and conditioner. Achievement unlocked: Aniston remains the undisputed hair connoisseur for the ages.

