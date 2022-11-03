King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush!

As it turns out, Charles allegedly had a soft spot for none other than Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand. “‘Barbra Streisand is my only pinup!'” Charles once said, per Page Six. “People look at me in amazement when I say she is devastatingly attractive with a great deal of sex appeal,” Charles reportedly wrote in his Navy journal.

Beyond her looks, Charles was also a fan of Streisand’s work too. Andersen recalled that one of Charles’ personal favorite tracks to listen to was the soundtrack of 1968’s Funny Girl. “He saw it three times,” Andersen said of Charles’ fascination with the movie. “A framed photograph of Streisand hung in his rooms at Cambridge and went up on the wall of his bedroom at Buckingham Palace after graduation.”

Prince Charles meeting Barbra Streisand backstage ahead of a Gala performance in aid of The Prince’s Trust at Wembley Arena on April 25, 1994 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The two even crossed paths thanks to the royal’s careful maneuvering. According to Andersen, the monarch requested to meet her on the set of Funny Lady in 1975. Though they talked, the chat didn’t last more than 15 minutes.

After their interaction, Andersen reported that Charles wrote in his diary that he “really wanted to get to stay and know her,” but that she was too focused on getting back to work. We wonder if Streisand ever got the hint!

Following their brief interaction, their so-called friendship continued to blossom with Streisand visiting the then-Prince is Highgrove House for a charity fundraiser. According to Andersen, Elton John, who was at the event was “surprised” to see Streisand there and “equally surprised” to not see Princess Diana and Queen Consort Camilla.

Many years later, in 1994, Streisand serenaded Charles with “Someday My Prince Will Come” at a gala concert at Wembley Arena in London.

Though Charles’ perspective on their connection is new, Streisand has spoken about their dynamic before. “You know, if I played my cards right, I could have wound up being the first Jewish princess!” Streisand joked while talking to Ross King last year, per Vanity Fair.

We’re not really sure what to make of this star-crossed duo but we’re kind of glad they went their separate ways. After all, they both seem to be in happy marriages now!

