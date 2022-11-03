Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

Cher Sparks Dating Rumors After a PDA-Packed Dinner Date With a Much Younger Man

Kristyn Burtt
Cher has been unveiled as the new face of UGG, and will front the footwear brand's spring/summer 2022 campaign, Feel.
Cher Courtesy of UGG/MEGA.

At 76 years old, Cher is looking fabulous and enjoying what may be a new romantic interest in life after being spotted with a man 40 years younger. The date night happened on Wednesday at Craig’s in West Hollywood, where the paparazzi loves to hang out, so this duo wanted to be seen.

Cher, dressed in an all-black outfit and her hair in soft waves, tightly held hands with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, as they exited the restaurant. (See the photos HERE.) Edwards might be familiar to some fans because he’s the ex-boyfriend of Amber Rose. The date seemed to go smoothly for the couple because the Def Jam executive sweetly kissed the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer’s hand at the end of the night — we love old-fashioned and chivalrous PDA.

The Oscar winner has always been attracted to younger men, having dated Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Richie Sambora over the years. She isn’t concerned with any age-gap stigma because… well, she’s Cher! Her larger-than-life presence is exactly why she gravitates toward men who are younger than her. “The truth was if I hadn’t gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date,” she told People in a feature about her romance with Kilmer. “Younger men weren’t intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren’t having it.”

Cher has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and she certainly isn’t going to change that at the age of 76. She’s unapologetically and authentically herself and that is what makes her a true Hollywood icon.

