Sienna Miller Reveals the Shocking NSFW Answer She Got After Asking for Equal Pay to Male Co-Star

Sienna Miller isn’t naming names, but she sure has everyone guessing as to who she is talking about in her recent revelation about an equal pay dispute on Broadway. She simply wanted to receive the same pay as her male co-star, but one executive didn’t exactly see it that way.

The 40-year-old actress revealed to British Vogue that she was “offered less than half” the weekly pay of her male castmate in a Broadway show she performed in. For anyone scrambling to Google her theater résumé, Miller replaced Michelle Williams in the revival of Cabaret in 2015 with Alan Cumming and Danny Burstein, and she headlined After Miss Julie in 2009 with Jonny Lee Miller.

Sienna Miller reflected on her very public and traumatic uncoupling with actor, Jude Law, 15 years ago. https://t.co/LeNLit9PJi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 22, 2022

The meeting with the producer about her salary didn’t turn out the way she planned. Miller expected to be met with an “Of course, of course” — unfortunately, it was something much different. She recalled them saying, “‘Well f**k off then.’” Yikes! The American Sniper star powerfully noted to the publication, “It’s not about money – it’s about fairness and respect.” Miller is gracefully deciding not to out the person who did that to her, adding, “I don’t want to be mean.” She called it a “pivotal moment” in her career because at the time she “felt terrible about [her]self and embarrassed.”

Miller finally understood that she “had every right to be equally subsidized” for her work and that time finally came in 2019 when Chadwick Boseman stepped up to the plate for her in the film, 21 Bridges. When the movie couldn’t meet her salary demands, the late actor, who was also a producer on the project, forfeited some of his fees so they could be equal partners in the film. After production wrapped, Boseman told her, “‘You got paid what you deserved.’” That’s a moment Miller will never forget because it “meant the world” to her.

Before you go, click here to check out the highest paid celebrity women today.