Evan Rachel Wood Combined Elegant & Gothic Elements in This Hypnotic Suit-Dress

Evan Rachel Wood rarely makes it to the red carpet, but when she does, she always comes to wow and hypnotize everyone!

On Nov 1, Wood wowed everyone at the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story New York Premiere at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema with a dress that perfectly combines her elegant and gothic styles in one. See the stunning photos below:

The Westworld star arrived in a Morticia Addams-esque pinstripe suit dress, with her hair in a high ponytail to keep the focus on the dress. The perfectly tailored dress accentuated Wood’s curves, from her hourglass figure to her long legs. She paired the show-stopping suit dress with strappy black heels, a long-chained necklace with a cross at the end, and delicate jewelry throughout.

For her makeup, Wood went with her classic warm-toned, natural makeup of fluffy brows and matching rosy pink lips and cheek combo. As for her eyes, she kept her top lid bare, with some reddish-hued eyeshadow on her bottom lid.

Both gothic, elegant, and sleek: something out of our sartorial dreams! Wood has been in the A-list world for decades, starring in films like Across the Universe and Thirteen, and later becoming an adamant activist for women’s rights. It feels like we’ve seen her grow up through every stage in life, and every style that came with it.

Wood previously shared with Allure that her personal style has changed so much over the years, but she truly feels like she found a good medium. She said, “I definitely used to be! I was a real tomboy for most of my life, then I went through a really girlie period, then through a goth phase. I was so obsessed with my hair and makeup and I was having so much fun as a teenager playing with my look. Nowadays, I’m liking being a bit androgynous and stuff, so I’ve toned it down—but I still love dressing up and getting my hair and makeup done.” Related story Jodie Turner-Smith Just Unveiled Her Boldest & Most Vibrant Hairstyle We’ve Ever Seen From Her

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.

