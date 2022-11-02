Lupita Nyong’o’s Daring & Lace Green Mini Dress May Be One Of Her Most Striking Looks Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few people you know will always make the best-dressed list, no matter the occasion or dress code — and Lupita Nyong’o is definitely one of those people. On Nov 1, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever partied for hours during the New York Screening at AMC 34th Street. And let’s just say, all eyes were on Nyong’o and her show-stopping emerald outfit. See the photos here:

Nyong’o looked sensational in this emerald lace high-slit, mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with a matching snakeskin duster and knee-high boots of the same color. She also paired her look with a small, matching bag from fashion house LONGCHAMP and delicate jewelry from De Beers (which she recently became a spokesperson for!) The Black Panther star rocked this ensemble that was made possible by her stylist Micaela Erlanger.

As for her face makeup, Nyong’o opted for a subtle black smokey eye on the ends of her lids, along with a more natural and dewy base. However, the focus of her makeup was on her metallic green lips that matched her vibrant, vivacious look.

Makeup artist Nick Barose said Nyong’o’s lips were inspired by Lil Kim’s “Crush on You” makeup from the music video. To create it, Barose used Lancome’s Hypnose 5 Colours Eye Palette in Kaki Electrique with a Drama Liqui Pencil in Green Metropolitan. You can see all the details HERE.

Lancome’s Hypnose 5 Colours Eye Palette $50.00 Buy now

Lancome’s Drama Liqui-Pencil Eyeliner $22.00 Buy now

Related story Evan Rachel Wood Combined Elegant & Gothic Elements in This Hypnotic Suit-Dress

But her look doesn’t stop there, because no one could take their eyes off of her head-turning hairstyle that was styled by the talented Vernon François.

Seriously, she looks like a goddess from head to toe and this may be one of our favorite (and boldest looks from her yet!)

In a previous interview with Elle, Nyong’o talked about how much she adores fashion, and how she uses it as a form of self-expression. She said, “I’ve always cared about what I wear. I’ve tried to express myself with what I wear and what I do with my outward appearance, to kind of somehow reflect part of my inner appearance…it’s always been a part of me. I’ve always had fun with it. I think now I’ve gone through like a crash course on the fashion industry and the art of fashion, which has been fun.”

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

