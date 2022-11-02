Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Have a Reportedly ‘Ironclad’ Prenup — Here’s What You Need to Know

Most of the time, divorce is synonymous with messy. From the onslaught of emotions to the complicated division of assets and custody of kids, divorce can mean a series of tough and messy situations for all the parties involved. When the split is between celebrities, things can get even messier. For recently broken up couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, however, their d-word might’ve gone smoother than planned.

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” a source told Page Six. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end.”

The source also noted the biggest factor in the deal: “dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

Speaking of which, the outlet reported the Buccaneers quarterback will be keeping the $17 million mansion the two bought together in Indian Creek Island, Miami, in 2020. After buying the home, the couple totally demolished it and it has been under construction ever since. Before the announcement of their split, the New York Post reported that construction had halted given their marital struggles.

Bündchen, on the other hand, will apparently be keeping the $1.3 million cottage she bought earlier this year before their split. The Brazilian supermodel reportedly bought the place two weeks before Brady decided to “un-retire” from the NFL and make his comeback, New York Post reported.

When the two first announced their split, sources echoed the sentiments above, telling People that not only was the settlement "all worked out," but also that everything from property to joint custody of their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, was reportedly negotiated "during most of the month of October," per a TMZ insider.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote in the candid divorce announcement on Instagram at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

The supermodel went on to note that “the decision to end a marriage is never easy” and they had “grown apart.” She added that she was “blessed for the time [they] had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Brady echoed many of his ex-wife’s sentiments, saying that their family “will continue to be the center of [their] world in every way.” He added that the decision to divorce is “painful and difficult” but they “wish only the best for each other” as they “pursue whatever new chapters in [their] lives that are yet to be written.”

Knowing how smooth the divorce went, it looks like their children really were their top priority during this time. We hope their next chapter as co-parents and exes will go just as smoothly.

