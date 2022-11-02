The Latest Report About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Relationship Will Be Quite a Letdown For Their Stans

For those Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shippers who are holding out hope that the duo will get back together — we have some bad news for you. It seems that all of those reports that have the SKIMS founder and the comedian secretly communicating behind closed doors is false.

Eagle-eyed fans were sure that Pete had sent Kim a Jasmin Diptyque candle for her 42nd birthday in sweet reference to the first time they kissed as Jasmine and Aladdin on Saturday Night Live. Well, TMZ is here to burst everyone’s bubble. They are claiming that the former couple has “moved on” and “are not still in communication” despite the recent rumors about Pete texting Kim out of concern surrounding Kanye West’s latest rants.

Kim Kardashian revealed that Pete Davidson's "heart" is always in the right place for his partner. Catch up on the latest season of #TheKardashians on @hulu. https://t.co/0CBfrJPY3G — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 6, 2022

Their sources are saying it is “flat-out false” that the former SNL star has been reaching out to Kim and “the two have not seen each other or been in communication at all lately.” The good news is that split really was amicable and if they do run into each other in the future, it would be a “friendly” meeting — “there’s no bad blood” at all. The truth is that they each have so much going on in their lives and they didn’t have any time to spend together.

If anyone is still holding out hope that one day Kim and Pete will get back together once their schedules settle down, TMZ’s insider says it is “highly unlikely.” The couple will just be a blip in Hollywood history, but we will always have their epic 2022 Met Gala photos to remember.

