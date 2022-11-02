Jennifer Lawrence Had ‘Commitment Anxiety’ Before Her Wedding to Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, appear to be a match made in Hollywood heaven, but things weren’t always that way. The 32-year-old actress revealed that she had cold feet before walking down the aisle.

She didn’t discover her “commitment anxiety” until she began filming her latest film, Causeway, in 2019, where her character had similar struggles. “When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself,” she explained to The New York Times in a rare interview. “And then I met my husband, and he was like, ‘Put yourself here.’ I was like, ‘That feels right, but what if it’s not?’”

Jennifer Lawrence intimately opens up about her journey to motherhood and the impact it had on the actress' body and mind. https://t.co/UQ5ZLwnYRU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 6, 2022

Now that some time has passed and she’s in a happy marriage, and mom to eight-month-old son Cy, she can look back and recognize that her nervousness behind building a life with Maroney, “was coming out of my performance in all these different creative ways. She “wasn’t conscious of it” at the time, but the Oscar winner now knows that she made the right choice to plant some roots with her art-gallery director husband.

“I’m so happy I stayed,” Lawrence revealed. “I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’” The dynamic duo got engaged eight months after they began dating, got married in October 2019, and started their family in 2022. That decision to work through those doubts landed Lawrence in a really sweet spot in her life, surrounded by love.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who got engaged lightning-fast.