Katie Holmes Proved She Can Effortlessly Rock a Bold & Moody Aesthetic in This Head-to-Toe Leather Ensemble

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve seen Katie Holmes rock effortlessly chic boho looks, summer ensembles, and more. But this time, we can’t get over her insanely gorgeous and sexy leather look.

On Nov 1, Holmes went off to a discussion-based event hosted by her friend Zosia Mamet, where Holmes was one of the main speakers. Held at St Ann’s Church in Midtown, NYC, Holmes arrived to the event in an outfit that no one could take their eyes off of. See the show-stopping snapshot here:

For the event, Holmes stepped out in an all-leather ensemble straight out of a rocker chic dream. The Dawson’s Creek star wowed in the loose-fitting leather ensemble of a gold-detailed button-down, bellbottoms, and matching pointed heels. She paired the look with a matching leather, red-lined handbag as her main accessory, along with a fiery red manicure to boot.

Now for her makeup, she rocked a naturally dewy look with bronzer, slightly manicured brows, and a matching pinky-coral shade for her lips and cheeks.

Nearly a week prior to this outing, Holmes talked about the must-see discussion, posting a photo on Instagram with the caption, “I am so honored to be a part of this collection of stories that my talented friend @zosiamamet invited me to be a part of. Please come join us next week to talk about food and memories ❤️.”

As you can see, Holmes is talking about an event based on Mamet’s book My First Popsicle, which was held in conversation with Holmes, Daniel Lavery, Rosie Perez, and Andrew Bevan. We’re sure the event was an absolute smash!

Related story Katie Holmes’ Rare Red Carpet Appearance Reminds Everyone She’s the Queen of Boho-Chic in This Stunning Slip Dress

'My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings' by Zosia Mamet $24.49, originally $26.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

But back to Holmes’ style: we’ve always been in love with her effortlessly cool looks over the past few years. She previously told Elle she just has fun with her fashion and always wants to be comfortable, saying, “I try lots of different things. I’m not scared of certain looks. [But] I really feel like if you don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it. You should wear what you feel comfortable with, and be confident in yourself, and know that what you like is enough, and you look great and own it.”

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

