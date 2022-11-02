Ashlee Simpson Embodies Rocker Chic Vibes Perfectly in a Sparkling High Slit Gown

No matter the day, no matter the outfit, Ashlee Simpson embodies rocker chic through and through. On Oct 31, Simpson swapped out her Halloween costume for a glittering gown no one could take their eyes off of. The “Pieces of Me” singer shared the head-turning photo with the simple caption of “🖤.”

In the photo, we see Simpson feeling herself in this sparkling black gown from alice + olivia by StaceyBendet, which has an angled high slit on her left side and delicate straps on both shoulders. She paired the look with chunky black pumps, dark nails, and her iconic eyeliner-clad makeup.

We also see The “La La” singer posing at the luxurious Tampa EDITION hotel, where we’re sure she had the time of her life dancing and partying in this rocker chic gown.

Along with being a talented rock singer and fashionista mama, Simpson is killing it with her business ventures, specifically her edgy clothing line with her husband Evan Ross called Jagger Snow (named after their daughter) and her brand new, boho home collection KEMPA HOME.

Simpson talked about her personal style over the years with Fashionista, saying, “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always been interested in wearing boys clothes, as well,” she says. “I used to be like, ‘Mom, take me to the boys section!'” She added that her style now is more of a mix, saying, “I think I’ve always been a little bit of a tomboy, but I think I’ve come into more of a lady.”