Charlize Theron is Selling Her Spanish-Inspired Hideaway Bungalow for $2 Million — See Photos!

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron is getting ready to say goodbye to her Spanish-inspired hideaway bungalow in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles. After owning the property for more than 20 years buying it back in 2000, Theron is listing the property for $2 million, per Dirt.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for just over $500,000 of what the actress bought back in 2000, but Dirt reported she’s made significant changes since. Built in the 1920s, this “light and charming casita” has just over 1,500 square foot in its first and only level.

Highlights of the home include a spacious design with white arched doorways, a kitchen decked out with white cabinetry and subway-tile backsplash, and wood-burning fireplace to make the living room warm and cozy.

In addition to the two bedrooms, the home also features a bonus room that could be easily turned into an office or gym, Dirt noted. Perfect for a celeb like Theron, the home’s backyard is ultra-private making it perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

Last month, the mom of two looked incredible at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's School of Good and Evil.

At first glance, the top of her blouse looked very buttoned up, but if you took a closer look, it had elegant sheer details. The shirt was paired with a high-waisted skirt that also delivered the drama with a thigh-high slit and fishnet stockings underneath. She accessorized the fierce look with black lace boots that hit just below her knees. From her homes to her fashion, Theron always gets it right!

