Helena Christensen Shows Off Acrobatic Skills in Tiny Black Lingerie Set That Flaunts Her Sunkissed Physique

We may start bundling up for the upcoming winter, but Helena Christensen is doing the opposite (and in style as well!)

On Nov 1, Christensen shared a series of photos from her newest photoshoot that made everyone do a double take. She shared the photos with the caption, “Just a lil something ❣️Always been a sucker for beautiful lingerie that feels amazing to wear and am excited every time I get to collaborate with @cocodemeruk 📷@clairerothstein #TheFemaleGazeRedefined #CocoDeMerUK.”

In the first photo, we see Christensen showing off her long legs and sunkissed skin in a tiny, sheer black lingerie set. She has her back down, lifting her body while on all fours in a sprawling garden, giving her fans her iconic and stunning smolder. In the next photo, we see her in the same set and gardens, striking a confident pose that flaunts her toned abs and legs. We end the photo set with the supermodel standing upright near the mansion’s pool, basking in the sunlight (and a new black lingerie set!)

Christensen looks absolutely incredible, truly like an empowered and confident goddess. Whether it be a stunning ensemble or a lacey lingerie set, this supermodel knows how to wow everyone.

As many people know, Christensen started her modeling career in the 1990s, rising to supermodel status soon after for appearing in campaigns for Revlon, Lanvin, and more, along with being a former Victoria's Secret Angel.

She is a huge body positivity advocate, known for embracing every curve. “Curves should be shown off when you feel like it,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar. However, she’s “so grateful that social media wasn’t part of [her] job as a young model” because Instagram “can become like a vortex.”

