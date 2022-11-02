Prince Harry Reportedly Found It ‘Very Difficult’ to Recall Traumatic Events for Upcoming Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, is a hot topic, but the focus is mostly on how the royal family will react. However, no one seems to be thinking about how the Duke of Sussex is doing because reliving parts of his childhood have reportedly been a challenge for him.

Harry has found working with his ghostwriter, JR Moehringer, “a very rough process,” according to an Us Weekly insider. He and Moehringer are getting along just fine, but it’s “very difficult for him to recount certain traumatic events from his childhood.” He’s likely going to hone in on the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, and King Charles III’s choice to have him and Prince William walk behind her casket through the streets of London.

In working through that trauma, the source noted that Harry has “found it cathartic” to take a closer look at some of his upbringing through an adult lens. He’s moved forward with “no regrets” because he “finished the manuscript on his own terms,” and not on the agenda of his publishing company, editors, or even his family. By staying “true to his principles,” Harry reportedly worked “hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimize the fallout caused by this book.”

The world will be watching when Harry’s book is released on Jan. 10, 2023, and hopefully, people will see that he’s sharing his side of the story. It hasn’t been easy growing up in the shadow of his older brother and this is his way of making his mark outside of the palace walls.

