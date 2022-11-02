Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Nod to Husband Ben Affleck While Wearing a Sultry All-Black Lingerie Set

Jennifer Lopez has never looked better than in these new Instagram pics — and she’s on a roll right now. The photoshoot comes after she posted another gallery this past weekend wearing an all-white lingerie set, proving white is absolutely her color. But now, after posting these new photos wearing a similar all-black ensemble, we’re thinking maybe black is Lopez’s ultimate color!

In the four pictures in the carousel, the Marry Me actress is seen wearing a two-piece black pajama set with the top open to show off her lace Intimissimi bra. Lopez is also rocking a glowy glam look and some natural waves in her caramel-colored hair.

In the last photo, which shows a zoomed up image of her cleavage, we can not only see the golden lace details in the bra, but we can also spot the subtle nod to her new husband Ben Affleck in her “Mrs” necklace.

“I’ve Been Thinkin’ … comfy cozy writing session today📓” the singer and actress wrote in the caption.

The simple nod to her husband is sweet, especially since they just had their big wedding ceremony in Aug 2022. Prior to the wedding, the couple eloped in July 2022.

Newlyweds Lopez and Affleck met in 2002 on the set of the romantic film Gigli, sparking up a relationship soon after. They got engaged for the first time in Nov. 2002, but they ended up calling off their wedding days before their nuptials. In 2021, Bennifer fans were elated as they reconnected and got engaged for the second time in April 2022. Since then, it's only been sweet moments and adorable nods to one another and we could not be happier for them!

