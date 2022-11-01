Irina Shayk Has Never Looked More Stunning in Bondage-Inspired Photoshoot Featuring Garters & Black Lingerie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrities went all-out for Halloween this year after the last two seasons of the spooky holiday were muted by the pandemic. So, Irina Shayk decided to turn up the heat about one thousand degrees with her Bettie Page tribute and recreated some of her famous bondage photos.

The 36-year-old model wore a lacy, black bodysuit with black garters and long gloves, and paired the look with patent leather heels. She donned a dark wig with the pin-up queen’s signature short bangs and then posed in a variety of body shapes that likely sent her fans’ temperatures soaring. She captioned the steamy black-and-white images, “Good girl gone mad….” and her Instagram followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

Page was at the height of her fame between 1952 until 1957, where she was known as “The Queen of Bondage” by the press. Her work with photographer Irving Klaw has been well documented and has been heralded as “showing one, strong, unapologetic woman, at home with her curvaceous body,” according to Cara Winter, author of BETTIE!: The Incomparable Bettie Page Archives of Irving Klaw. The artistic duo blazed “a trail for the future pro-sex feminists of the world to follow; a document of life, of love, and sexual freedom.”

So, Shayk didn’t just look to create a set of alluring photographs for Halloween, she wanted to honor a woman who started a sexual revolution the ramped up in the 1960s, much of it thanks to Page. It’s a gorgeous carousel of snapshots honoring women’s bodies who feel empowered by their sexuality — and it’s why Page’s legacy continues to inspire people 70 years later.

Before you go, click here to see actors who have spoken out about pressure to get naked for a role.