Shay Mitchell’s Video of Her Dancing Around in Nothing But a Button-Down Shirt Is Such a Mood

We’ve been seeing some insane Halloween costumes from this year’s festivities, like Heidi Klum’s worm costume and Alessandra Ambrosio’s enchantress ensemble. However, for the tired mamas and introverts, we have Shay Mitchell and her ever-so-iconic (and relatable) video to look to!

On Oct 31, the Pretty Little Liars star uploaded a TikTok video of herself dancing with the caption, “When it’s Halloween wkd and your costume is your pajamas cause you aren’t going out.” And then she uploaded the video to her Instagram page, captioning that by adding, “sans kids and also halfway across the world.”

In the video, we see Mitchell dancing around in her long black button-down, with her buttoning the buttons, dancing around, and throwing her hair about. The mom of two looks so gorgeous as she dances around with no makeup, truly captivating everyone in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “omg can relate for sure!” and another added, “Like watching a video of myself – Jammies for life mama❤️❤️.” Both gorgeous and hilarious, this video is such a mood for mamas and introverts alike!

In a previous interview with People, Mitchell talked about her key to confidence in every setting, saying, “I think as I got older I sort of look back and if I could tell myself, my younger self, or anybody younger than me or older or whatever, I think it would be just really to embrace what you’re born with.”

She added, “I think celebrating your uniqueness is something that we sometimes forget to do. We always look at somebody else and we’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I had her dot dot dot.’ I think instead of looking inwards and trying to make yourself a better person and appreciating what you were born with.” Related story Irina Shayk Has Never Looked More Stunning in Bondage-Inspired Photoshoot Featuring Garters & Black Lingerie

