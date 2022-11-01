Scout Willis Shows Off Her Long Legs While Shimmying in Dramatic Silver Costume

Remember the silver thong snapshot Scout Willis uploaded on her Instagram story from a few days ago? Well, that was a cheeky hint as to what her full Halloween ensemble looked like, and it is a sight to see!

On Oct 31, Willis shared a series of videos on her Instagram story from her Halloween escapades, and boy, did she go all out! In the first video, we see her dancing in her full costume with the caption, “Guess who won the costume contest?” Then it’s followed by two videos from her friends that show her dancing and undressing in her glittering, dramatic ensemble. You can see some snapshots below:

In the photos, we see Willis looking sensational in this glittering silver ensemble of a matching bra and thong set, with a detachable and grand silver skirt wrapped around her waist. She has a pair of matching heels, gloves, a bow and arrow, and a star headpiece that just makes this costume even more awe-inspiring.

Throughout the videos, we see Willis shimmying in her mesmerizing ensemble, twirling around in her skirt, and later taking it off. She looks so confident and in her element, and we love to see it!

Along with being a talented costume designer, Willis is a powerful singer/songwriter, actor, and activist. Back in 2014, she performed a deeply moving act of walking around NYC topless in protest of the harsh community guidelines on Instagram that targeted the female body.

Scout penned a now-archived article for XOJANE per ABC News about her experiences with freeing the nipple back in 2014. "My situation was in no way unique; women are regularly kicked off Instagram for posting photos with any portion of the areola exposed, while photos sans nipple — degrading as they might be — remain unchallenged. What began as a challenge to Instagram and its prejudiced community guidelines became an opportunity for dialogue," she said.

The “Love Without Possession” singer added, “Matters like the taboo of the nipple in the 21st century, public breastfeeding, slut shaming, fat shaming, breast cancer awareness, body positivity, gender inequality, and censorship have found their way into mainstream discussion.”

