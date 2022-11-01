Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tom Brady Shows His Raw & Vulnerable Side During First Interview Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Kristyn Burtt
Tom Brady Eric Reichbaum/Everett Collection.

Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen isn’t even a week old, but he’s already speaking up about his emotional state after such a life-changing event. In his first interview after the legal split, the NFL star gave a raw and real assessment of how he is doing. 

Speaking on his Sirius XM show Let’s Go! podcast, Brady shared that he and his ex are in “a very amicable situation” which allows him to focus on the most important aspects of his life: “Taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is learning about balance when it comes to being a single dad as well. “So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home,” he explained. “All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.” 

Brady also mentioned that it wasn’t easy watching his divorce “play out in front of a lot of people” and that it impacted his level of focus with his team. “We all have our unique challenges in life,” he admitted. “We’re all humans. We do the best we could do.” The divorce has given him a new perspective that he’s hoping will make him “a great father” to his three kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, from his marriage to the supermodel, and Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. 

The football player is walking away from his recent personal challenges with his head held high “on and off the field.” Brady summed up, “I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

