Leni Klum Proved She Takes Halloween Just As Seriously As Heidi in This Head-to-Toe Black Latex Bodysuit

For decades now, Heidi Klum has been the undisputed queen of Halloween. From dressing up as Fiona and Shrek with husband Tom Kaulitz to her appearance on the carpet this year as a gigantic worm, the German model has proved her love for the holiday – and apparently it’s spread to her family members too!

This year, 18-year-old Leni Klum, aspiring model and daughter to the Making the Cut host, made her first-ever appearance at her mom’s annual Halloween bash. “It’s my first time, I’m so excited!” Leni told Entertainment Tonight rocking a head-to-toe black latex bodysuit as Catwoman. “I’ve been begging to come for years and now I live here and my mom is like, ‘It’s only right if you come!’ And I’m so excited to be here!”

Leni, who recently starred in a sexy but tasteful lingerie campaign with her mom for Intimissimi, also explained the inspiration behind her outfit. “I was Catwoman last year, and it was a very last minute thing, I got my costume the morning of Halloween,” she recalled. “So I thought I should redo it and step it up a bit.”

Leni Klum. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Leni also couldn’t help but show her excitement about her mom’s jaw-dropping look. “I don’t know how she does it,” Leni said. “I mean it is a lot of work and she’s been doing it for years. I’m so proud of her, and I’m so excited for you guys to see what she is!”

Though she got to the carpet before her mom, Heidi arrived just in time to make for an adorable mother-daughter moment on the carpet. How cute are these pics of them together?

Leni Klum & Heidi Klum. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum) Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Earlier this week, Leni talked to People Magazine about starting her modeling career, going to college, and moving to New York City this year.

“I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had,” she told the outlet. “I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.” Modeling, fashion, and halloween: just a few of the Klums’ favorite things!

