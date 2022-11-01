Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Leni Klum Proved She Takes Halloween Just As Seriously As Heidi in This Head-to-Toe Black Latex Bodysuit

Leni Klum
Plus Icon
Leni Klum Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Dior

For decades now, Heidi Klum has been the undisputed queen of Halloween. From dressing up as Fiona and Shrek with husband Tom Kaulitz to her appearance on the carpet this year as a gigantic worm, the German model has proved her love for the holiday – and apparently it’s spread to her family members too!

This year, 18-year-old Leni Klum, aspiring model and daughter to the Making the Cut host, made her first-ever appearance at her mom’s annual Halloween bash. “It’s my first time, I’m so excited!” Leni told Entertainment Tonight rocking a head-to-toe black latex bodysuit as Catwoman. “I’ve been begging to come for years and now I live here and my mom is like, ‘It’s only right if you come!’ And I’m so excited to be here!”

Leni, who recently starred in a sexy but tasteful lingerie campaign with her mom for Intimissimi, also explained the inspiration behind her outfit. “I was Catwoman last year, and it was a very last minute thing, I got my costume the morning of Halloween,” she recalled. “So I thought I should redo it and step it up a bit.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Leni Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Leni Klum. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Leni also couldn’t help but show her excitement about her mom’s jaw-dropping look. “I don’t know how she does it,” Leni said. “I mean it is a lot of work and she’s been doing it for years. I’m so proud of her, and I’m so excited for you guys to see what she is!”

Though she got to the carpet before her mom, Heidi arrived just in time to make for an adorable mother-daughter moment on the carpet. How cute are these pics of them together?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Leni Klum & Heidi Klum. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum) Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Leni is Heidi’s daughter with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, and Seal adopted her in 2009, when she was 5.

Earlier this week, Leni talked to People Magazine about starting her modeling career, going to college, and moving to New York City this year.

“I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had,” she told the outlet. “I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.” Modeling, fashion, and halloween: just a few of the Klums’ favorite things!

Before you go, click here to see the best celebrity Halloween costumes in 2022 below:
Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad