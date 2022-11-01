Denise Richards Wowed in This Dazzling Latex Bodysuit With the Most Plunging Neckline We’ve Seen From Her 

Denise Richards is a confident superstar, no matter the circumstances. And for Halloween 2022, she really let it loose with a show-stopping, sexy cat costume everyone is fawning over!

On Oct 31, Richards ended Halloween on a high note with a series of photos of her dramatic costume that no one can take their eyes off of. She posted the photos with the simple caption, “Happy Halloween 🎃” and crediting photography and glam to @glambypamelab.

You can see the photos here!

In the first photo, we see Richards giving her iconic kissy pout face, showing off her all-black ensemble. We get a sneak peek of her costume, seeing a glimpse of the plunging neckline, feathered jacket, sparkling mask, and sunkissed skin. We then get a pic of her sexy cat costume, seeing the sparkling tights that match her mask and the rest of her plunging latex suit.

Then we end the post with a show-stopping snapshot of her entire costume, from the fluffy ears to the latex knee-high boots. We don’t know what we’re more obsessed with, her sleek hair and makeup or the insanely dramatic and daring plunging neckline on her bodysuit. Is it any surprise that Richards celebrated Halloween in style?

Richards has been considered a worldwide sex symbol for years, since her big break in the late 1990s. However, her confidence really bloomed after joining OnlyFans soon after her daughter Sami Sheen joined the subscription-based website. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum charges $25 a month for exclusive, saucy content for her loyal fans (along with answering deeply personal questions her fans ask!) Related story Irina Shayk Has Never Looked More Stunning in Bondage-Inspired Photoshoot Featuring Garters & Black Lingerie

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

