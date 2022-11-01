Vera Wang Was the Definition of Regal in This Show-Stopping Ensemble That Showed Off Her Toned Physique

No matter the time or place, Vera Wang looks like royalty (and Halloween is no different!) On Oct 31, Wang uploaded multiple different posts showing off her sparkling, regal costume for her Halloween bash. She posted a mesmerizing photo of her rocking her Halloween costume with the caption, “BTS. COSTUME WITH PROPS. BRINGING IT ON FOR MY FAVE HOLIDAY!”

In the photo, we see Wang looking incredible in a golden two-piece ensemble, and if that didn’t give away the costume she’s wearing, the props will! In her hand, we see props seen commonly with Egyptian artifacts and costumes, along with a Cleopatra-esque hairstyle. To say she looks breathtaking is an understatement because this costume perfectly showed off her toned physique and long legs.

Before posting this photo, she uploaded a video of her posing for photos to further show off her elaborate, stunning costume. She posted the video with the caption, “Trying to capture a pre party moment….. Halloween 2022.”

She also gave fans a Halloween treat by posting another video of her confidently posing in her dazzling costume, with the caption, “HALLOWEEN 🎃 HOSTESS. En route to the @EDITION. CANNOT WAIT TO SEE MY GUESTS AND THEIR COSTUMES! Stay tuned. 🧡👻👽🥰”

Seriously, Halloween 2022 is going to go down in the history books as one of the best years of elaborate celebrity costumes (with Wang’s being one of our instant favorites!)