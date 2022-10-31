Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Put on a Rare United Front for Halloween Amid Split Speculation

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have had everyone guessing about their marriage for over a year, but this latest sighting at least proves that whatever their status is — it’s amicable. The duo headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on Oct. 30 with their two oldest children, Liam, 15, and Stella, 14, along with Dean’s son, Jack Montgomery, 24, from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

The group looked like they had a spooktacular night at the theme park with plenty of thrills and chills. Tori and Dean didn’t appear to interact in any of the snapshots or videos, but a friendly family event might be all they need. In 2021, when rumors of their marital unrest began to surface again, an E! News source gave a behind-the-scenes look at their union. “They have been trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids, but they truly do not get along,” they said last year. “They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven’t considered themselves to be ‘married’ for a while now. Tori’s ready for a fresh new start.”

At one point last year, Tori was seen outside a lawyer’s office with specific notes that hinted toward a divorce, but then the official split seemed to be on hold due to their financial issues. However, the couple has been spotted hanging out without their kids, and a Hollywood Life source indicated that Dean had “really stepped up his game when it comes to working and providing for his family,” which made a big difference in his relationship with Tori.

So the reality show couple that let fans in on every minute of their lives early in their marriage may be taking a step back and figuring it out without public interference this time around. That might be the best strategy for getting their marriage back on track.

