Kourtney Kardashian Goes Into Full Gothic-Chic Mode With a Series of Glowing & Voluptuous Selfies

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing all that the spooky season has to offer, including the darker side of fashion.

On Oct 29, Kardashian uploaded a series of photos with a beautiful, haunting poem for the caption. The caption read, “Sometimes it takes darkness and the sweet confinement of your aloneness to learn/ anything or anyone/ that does not bring you alive/ is too small for you. David Whyte, The House of Belonging.”

In the first photo, we see Kardashian posing for her selfie, showing her iconic pout in black glossy lipstick, dark makeup, and a gothic-chic ensemble. We get a snapshot of the poem she quoted, along with two more show-stopping selfies. We see one of her in the same, curve-hugging ensemble, but these ones highlight her sunkissed skin and dark look.

Everyone is losing it over these enchanting photos, with fans saying things like “Halloween queen” and “Love this gothic journey for you 🖤🖤🖤.”

Kardashian has been embracing her gothic tastes (we all remember her unique, dark wedding dress for her and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding!) We love seeing her explore different parts of her personal fashion and self, and we hope to see more of this Elvira-esque aesthetic.

In a recent interview with Elle, Kardashian talked about how lately, she's so much more confident with herself. "I used to be so indecisive. I would literally flip a coin to make a decision. I was in a toxic relationship and unhappy with work, so I was questioning everything about myself," she said. "Now, I'm in such a happy place in my life. I'm in a healthy relationship and it's giving me so much confidence to be my truest self. I'm where I am meant to be."

