Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Look So Smitten in Rare Double Date Photo With Drew Scott & Linda Phan

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are giving us cuteness overload with these new photos of them celebrating Halloween. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the HGTV star and the New Girl alum are seen rocking their festive fits: Scott is Marvel’s Doctor Strange while Deschanel is Lady Guinevere. And, though they’re not in a couples’ costume, they look surprisingly great together.

“I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he’d go back and rescue Lady Guinevere,” Scott wrote in the caption connecting their seemingly disconnected looks. “Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃”

In the third shot of the gallery, fans were in for a surprise with a picture of the happy couple with Drew Scott, Linda Phan and their 4-month-old baby boy Parker James. It’s not too often that we see a double date picture of all four and we’re so here for it. Another bonus: the sweet family of three is wearing adorable matching pumpkin costumes!

Fans of Deschanel know how big of a fan she is of Halloween, and she’s not afraid to share it. Earlier this month, she even posted a video entitled “Cool Girl Halloween Costume Ideas.” Referencing her many acting credits, Deschanel compiled some costumes her followers might consider wearing for the spooky season. Ideas included Summer from 500 Days of Summer, Bridget from Trolls, her New Girl character’s costume as Joey Ramona Quimby, and many others.

“Heard your suggestions loud and clear,” the actress wrote in the caption. Scott then cheekily commented, “Your shared joy of Halloween makes me even more in love with you!! 😍” We just love how this family loves each other (and Halloween)!