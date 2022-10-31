Sandra Bullock Gave Jennifer Aniston a NSFW Pumpkin Life Hack We Are Never Going to Forget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston got into the spooky Halloween season by enjoying a pumpkin-carving party with a bunch of friends over the weekend. It looks like The Morning Show star used every new TikTok trend in the book, but it was her pal Sandra Bullock who came in clutch in the end.

Aniston tried the “life hack” that has everyone cutting out the bottom of their pumpkins and removing the seeds with a kitchen hand mixer. “For safety,” the 53-year-old actress donned a pair of goggles just in case a rogue pumpkin seed came flying out. Her pumpkin also got that star treatment using cookie cutters for the eyes, a cute round nose, and a stitched mouth. She added Aquaphor healing ointment to the exposed areas so the inner sections of the seasonal fruit to “help it last longer” (or prevent chapped pumpkin skin?).

However, it was Sandra Bullock who came in for the win at the end of the video with some last-minute advice about adding a dash of cinnamon to the inside of the pumpkin. “So the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole,” she noted while winking directly at the camera. It’s hard not to bust out laughing at her comment — although it’s probably best not to share her tip at work.

Aniston seemed to enjoy her Halloween experience, writing in her post, “Nerding out over my new pumpkin carving life hack. Special thanks to my friends for indulging me. Happy Halloween everybody!!” Her pumpkin even got a prime spot on her balcony, overlooking the ocean — now that’s what we call A-list real estate.

Before you go, click here to see all of Heidi Klum’s most insane Halloween costumes over the years.