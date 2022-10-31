Florence Pugh Revealed All the Damaging Ways She Was Told to Alter Her Appearance as a Teen Actress

Florence Pugh had a swift rise in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean it’s been an easy ride to the top. She’s revealing some of the toxic things that were said to her as a teen when she started booking major roles.

The Don’t Worry Darling star shared with The Telegraph that when she was cast as a pop star in the TV series, Studio City, show executives started giving her notes on how to alter her appearance — she was 19 years old at the time. “All the things that they were trying to change about me—whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows—that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” she revealed.

Florence Pugh's recent nude look is bold, beautiful, and confident. The talented actress isn't listening to the critics about her fashion choices. https://t.co/5mtteT1RFk — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 4, 2022

That was Pugh’s first introduction to Hollywood, and it was a rough one. She returned to England after the series didn’t get picked up and starred in the film version of Lady Macbeth. That experience helped her “fall back in love with cinema” where she “could be opinionated, and loud.” She added, “I’ve stuck by that. I think it’s far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be.”

Pugh is fortunate to have been able to turn that ugly Hollywood moment around, but it shouldn’t have happened in the first place. The opinions of others in the workplace, trying to mold young women (and men) into a societal standard, is damaging for everyone and it’s time to change the narrative.

