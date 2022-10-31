Gabrielle Union Celebrated Turning 50 By Strutting Her Gorgeous Curves in a Sheer Gown

Gabrielle Union entered her next decade and celebrated her 50th birthday on Oct. 29 in a major way. The actress traveled with her family, including husband Dwayne Wade, to Zanzibar, Tanzania for the milestone event — and that means her outfit had to be pretty epic, too.

Union did not disappoint when it came to style, wearing a stunning Mugler gown that left very little to the imagination. The black and gold strapless outfit had a sheer panel over her stomach and thighs, flaunting her fit physique. Underneath, she wore black bikini bottoms for additional drama to the sexy design. She happily strutted toward the camera in her black strappy sandals that showed off how confident she felt at that moment. Union captioned the Instagram Reel, “Walkin Into 50… Like A Champion.”

The Girls Trip star shared a second video highlighting the fun she had with her family and friends in Tanzania. There was plenty of dancing, food, music, and a cocktail or two to mark her 50th birthday. She noted in her post, “I’m the happiest seasoned gal around.” One of the lessons Union has learned over the years is the “myth of ‘balance'” because “you can’t be everything to everybody because [one of those things] isn’t going to be amazing,” she noted to Ebony magazine.

She already realized that it’s only women who are asked this question, so she decided to “stop subscribing to it.” Union added, “I was like, “Well s**t,” if we’re only holding certain people to those standards, I’m going to go ahead and opt-out.” That’s exactly why Union is enjoying this sweet time in her life — she brings a lot of wisdom to the table.

