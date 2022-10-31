Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Being Accused of Making Money by ‘Damaging the Royal Family’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t ever going to get a break from royal author Tom Bower, who relentlessly criticized the Sussexes on Good Morning Britain on Monday. He’s ready to strip them of their titles because he thinks they are profiting off their status and disparaging the royal family in the process.

“The couple in Montecito are making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand,” he remarked. “I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore.” Of course, Bower has a book to promote since his latest publication, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, just came out on Oct. 4 — so salacious soundbites like this one certainly don’t hurt his book sales.

Should Harry & Meghan be stripped of their titles after the release of 'Spare'? Tom Bower tells @susannareid100 & @edballs that he doesn't believe Harry and Meghan should keep their titles if they want to make their money out of 'trashing Britain' and 'damaging the Royal family' pic.twitter.com/9sI83BDgcy — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 31, 2022

Bower goes on to say that the only way Harry and Meghan can be “undermined” and “reduced in importance in America” is to strip them of their titles. He thinks they “trade” on their royal ranking by “trashing Britain” and “parading themselves as the Duke and Duchess and the Prince.” What the author fails to understand is that even if King Charles III took away their titles, it wouldn’t affect their popularity in the US — they would still hold some type of royal mystique here. The US doesn’t have a monarchy, so it likely wouldn’t change their A-list status in entertainment and political circles.

Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors $24.91 Buy now

What Bower also needs to remember is that if Harry and Meghan go away, what else is he going to write books about? He certainly doesn’t shy away from the family feud — he only fans the flames. He doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on in this argument since the royal family, the media, and experts are all playing in the same sandbox.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.