Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Gave Their Sprawling Savannah Compound the Cutest Cottagecore Makeover — See Photos!

Back in 2003, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were set to be married. Before walking down the aisle however, the engaged couple sadly broke things off. Almost 20 years later, the duo finally got married in Savannah, GA in August of this year.

And, along with the rekindling of their love, they also revisited some other past gems from the time capsule. After all, you can’t go back in time but you can definitely make it feel like you did!

Sharing the special story on Instagram today, Lopez wrote, “20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia.” The “On the Floor” singer continued in the caption, “Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding.”

In the first picture, Lopez is seen smiling and waving to a crowd back in the 2000s with Ashwell right behind her. In the following photos, Lopez shared glimpses of the home, now with a charming cottagecore makeover.

From pastel pink florals to white striped couches, this home screams southern comfort. In the last picture, my personal favorite, colorful flowers from all different shades and types are arranged in a barrel in the back of a red pickup truck. Southern charm at its finest!

With stories like these, it's safe to say their love is one for the books. Whether or not they got it right the first time around, love is definitely all around them now.

Lopez and Affleck met in 2002 on the set of the romantic film Gigli, sparking up a relationship soon after. They got engaged for the first time in Nov. 2002, but they ended up calling off their wedding days before their nuptials. In 2021, they reconnected and got engaged for the second time in April 2022. They eloped in July 2022, and had another big wedding a month later in Aug 2022.




