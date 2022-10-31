Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Doing Just Fine & Eager to Move On With Her Career Amid Split With Tom Brady

Going through any breakup is tough. Whether you’re rich and famous or not, parting ways with someone you’ve shared your life with is always a challenge. For Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who recently announced her divorce from football star Tom Brady, splitting up was “hard at first,” but she’s already on the mend, a source told People Magazine.

“You would never know she was going through a split from her husband,” a second insider told the outlet, noting that she’s also “eager to continue with her own career and interests.”

Bündchen, who’s been vocal in the past about pursuing her own projects such as her passion for environmental advocacy, reportedly finally feels free to go after them. “She has a full plate and lots of support,” the source said of the model, who is mom to son Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and stepmom to Jack, 15.

Another source also explained to the magazine why moving on has been an easier transition for Bündchen. “[She] has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself,” the source explained, noting that she has been “dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time” before the split.

Most of all, the source expressed Bündchen’s commitment as a mom. “Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around,” the source said, adding that “nothing is more important” than her kids’ happiness.

On Oct 28, Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the supermodel wrote on Instagram. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Bündchen went on to note that “the decision to end a marriage is never easy” and they had “grown apart.” She added that she was “blessed for the time [they] had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

We hope this time is filled with exciting new challenges for the supermodel, and that this is only the beginning of an incredible new chapter for her!

