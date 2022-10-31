Brittany Mahomes Looks So Proud of Patrick’s New Career Milestone As They Rock Matching Outfits & Dazzling Smiles

We all know that Brittany Mahomes is her husband Patrick Mahomes’ number one fan. But these new photos not only prove that point further, but show they’re one of the cutest football families out there.

On Oct 30, Brittany uploaded a series of photos of a huge milestone Patrick just accomplished. They say a photo speaks a thousand words, and from these photos, we would write an entire novel from the love and joy exuding from them. Brittany uploaded the photos with the caption, “The best day, honoring the best guy! So proud of you❤️🖤.”

You can see the photos here!

In the first photo, we see Brittany and Patrick smiling from ear to ear as they hold up Patrick’s plaque honoring his Ring of Honor Class of 2022 award. (For those who don’t know, the Ring of Honor symbolizes Patrick joining his alma mater‘s Texas Tech Hall of Fame!)

In the next photo, we see the Mahomes in matching red, black, and white ensembles as they smile, eagerly awaiting Patrick’s honor, followed by a snapshot of them holding hands and walking to the field. In the last photo, we see Patrick holding his plaque, red fireworks bursting in the air as everyone is clapping and smiling for him (of course, including Brittany, who is beaming with pride!)

According to Fox Sports, Patrick said during the ceremony, “It’s a tremendous honor. I love this place, I love Texas Tech. There’s so much pride here and I’m glad I’ll be a part of this forever.” Related story Brittany Mahomes Looks Like a Goddess During This Sneak Peek of Her Maternity Photoshoot

Between the matching outfits, bright smiles, and small moments of PDA, could these two lovebirds get any cuter? If they can, we’d probably explode, but we do love seeing these parents so happy and living their best lives together.

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school, and recently married in Hawaii this year. She revealed in a past Instagram Q&A why they chose Hawaii, saying they picked the spot because it was their first place to go on vacation together. She added, “we have just loved it ever since!”

