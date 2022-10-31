Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks a Racy Thigh-High Slit in Gorgeous Versace Gown

Madonna’s oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, enjoyed a sophisticated night out on the town, wearing a very glam Versace gown. The 26-year-old model and singer looked stunning in a mint-green dress that showed how much she looked like her mom in the early days of her career.

Leon looked elegant in the designer duds that showed off her curves and gave her a show-stopping moment with the sexy thigh-high slit. It hit right at her hipbone as the fabric draped her body delicately so there were no accidental wardrobe malfunctions along the way. Her brunette locks cascaded off her shoulders in soft waves and she paired the outfit with strappy gold heels — a gorgeous look for Leon.

Lourdes Leon in Versace. Lourdes Leon/Instagram.

Even though she’s following in her mom’s creative footsteps, Leon is working hard to carve her own path in the entertainment industry. She’s also taking her mom’s wise advice. “‘It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look.’ It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind,” Leon shared with Interview magazine last year. As she’s gotten older, Leon has also begun to comprehend how “influential and amazing” her mom is. She’s in awe of how Madonna has been “empowering to other women and ahead of her time,” not only in Hollywood, but in society in general.

It sounds like Madonna raised Leon right because her daughter seems grateful for everything her mom has given her while also understanding that she has to have her own journey in life.

