All Eyes Are on Elizabeth Hurley As She Turns Heads in This Plunging & Curve-Hugging White Satin Jumpsuit

Elizabeth Hurley may not be dressing up for Halloween this year, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t turning heads. On Oct 30, Hurley made everyone stop in their tracks with a series of show-stopping and mystifying photos from her latest photoshoot. The Bedazzled star posted the photos with the caption, “Nights in white satin…. 💗”

In the first photo, we see Hurley sitting on a fluffy white couch, wowing in a plunging and curve-hugging white satin jumpsuit from luxury brand Karen Millen. She has a golden and sapphire encrusted statement necklace on as she stares at the camera, giving her iconic smolder. In the next photo, we see her sitting back on the couch, showing off her sunkissed skin and alluring posing.

Then we see a photo of her sitting on the couch with her legs spread out, looking so confident and in her element. And in the last photo, we end the sexy photos with one of Hurley laughing, showing off her dazzling pearly white smile that rivals the pristine white suit.

Safe to say, the internet is losing it over these glowing snapshots. One fan on her Instagram wrote, “Looking stunning x” and another added, “You are beautiful as always. I can’t take my eyes off your beauty 💕💐.”

While we typically see Hurley modeling a bikini set from her swimwear line, she knows how to show her confident spirit in whatever she tries on. However, she says she feels the most confident in one of her swimsuits. “I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age,” she said to Daily Mail back in late 2021. “There might be a time when I don’t want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently, I’m still enjoying it.” Related story Elizabeth Hurley Teases Fans in a Low-Cut Black Dress That Flaunts Her Gorgeous Curves

