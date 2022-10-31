Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Channeled Pam and Tommy for Halloween With Incredibly Uncanny Costumes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might have outdone themselves with this year’s spot on Halloween costume. Attending the Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct 28, the ever so steamy duo Fox and Kelly were the spitting image of former couple and pop culture phenomenon Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Copying the looks the former duo wore to the 1995 Grand Opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Fox rocked a light pink and maroon latex dress while Kelly wore a white tank top with black leather pants. The pair also fully committed to their accessories as Kelly rocked black hair and tatted sleeves and Fox looked as gorgeous as ever in an Anderson-inspired blonde wig.

Anderson and Lee’s relationship – and their infamous sex tape – have been all a buzz since the release of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

“But are these even costumes,” Fox wrote in the caption on Instagram, sharing pictures of her and Kelly alongside pictures of Anderson and Lee in the same outfits. The similarities are truly insane!

Also during the night, Kelly posted a video to his Instagram of himself snorting and licking what looks like cocaine off Fox’s breast. The two, of course, lock in a kiss at the end.

Be it Halloween or not, fiancés Kelly and Fox have shown they’re not afraid to take risks. Last week, Kelly turned heads on the Time100 Next red carpet wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Supporting her beau who was honored in the big night, Fox debuted her red-colored hair as she rocked a copper colored structured dress. Say what you will about their fashion risks and controversial takes, Fox and Kelly’s relationship (and costumes) are to die for!

