Sofía Vergara Rocked a Fiery Red & Curve-Hugging Jumpsuit While Giving Fans a Sneak Peek of Her Holiday Collection 

Sofía Vergara is already ready for the Holidays, and she’s celebrating by giving fans a super-rare glimpse into her upcoming glamorous collection.

On Oct 29, Vergara uploaded a video of her upcoming collection, and everyone is so excited to see all the pieces from the business-savvy actress. She uploaded the video with the caption, “Sneak peak of my holiday collection 😘 🎁🎅,” with Bad Bunny’s song “Después de la Playa” playing in the background.

In the show-stopping video, we see someone throwing a fiery-red jumpsuit to a smiling Vergara, who’s later seen dancing around in it and laying down on a chaise lounge (and curled up with a leopard blanket!) Later, we see her posing and looking absolutely stunning in the one-shouldered jumpsuit, giving her best and most sultry smolder to the camera.

Safe to say, red is definitely her color (along with yellow, blue, and literally every other color in the rainbow!)

Vergara originally founded a subscription-based underwear company EBY back in 2017, which donates ten percent of net sales to the Seven Bar Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers women out of poverty.

From there, she expanded to the bestselling Wal-Mart brand, and she’s given hints about her newest collections, including her 2022 Holiday collection we can barely wait for!

In an archived interview with InStyle, she revealed that even though she wasn’t always super confident, over time, she found ways to feel her most beautiful. “What’s most important is how you feel on the inside. And I feel beautiful when I’m with my husband and my family and friends. Don’t get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments, I’ll have some makeup on—and probably high heels.”

