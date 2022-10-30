Anne Hathaway’s New Cover Story Proves She Can Pull Off Any Style As She Wows In Her Most Dramatic Looks Yet 

Join us in swooning over Anne Hathaway’s impeccable and daring fashion sense, yet again. This time, though, Hathaway has rocked her most dramatic looks ever, and we don’t know which one is our favorite.

In case you missed it, the WeCrashed star just graced the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, and when we say these photos are breathtaking, we’re not exaggerating. Now, Hathaway has rocked some colorful, dramatic looks before, but her new cover shoot proves she can wow in any color and any style. She uploaded a series of photos from the shoot onto her Instagram with the caption, “@voguehongkong and I will just leave these here… ✨ Thank you @bulgari for bringing the sparkle – and glam squad extraordinaire @hairbyorlandopita and @tyronmachhausen for your artistry.” She also tagged everyone who made it possible, from the hair stylist to the set design Assistant.

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see Hathaway take the Barbiecore trend to an all-time high as she rocks this geometrically intriguing, sparkling pink gown from Area, pairing it with matching gloves and golden Bulgari jewelry.

In the next photo, we see her wear an entire leopard print ensemble, from the jacket to the shoes by designer Carolina Herrera. Then we see a chic tennis outfit from Chanel, which is giving us serious Devil Wears Prada vibes, followed by one of our favorite looks yet. In this snapshot, we see the Princess Diaries star wear a mesmerizing and sparkling Giorgio Armani ensemble of a swirled-designed dress and sparkling tights. She has her hair in a voluminous ponytail, being held back by her long, black leather gloves.

We then get stunning black and white close-ups of her in the Armani and Chanel ensembles, showing off her gorgeous smile and bright eyes. After that, we see her wow in a super fluffy, and poofy, all-yellow ensemble from Michael Kors, followed by her rocking a purple leather jacket dress from Gucci (and matching purple knee-high boots from Tom Ford). We then end the photoset with a dramatic, 1960s mod-inspired ensemble from ALAÏA, Valentino, and Wolford that is so chic we want her to recreate it ASAP. Related story Anne Hathaway's Stylist Says These Virtue Products Are the Secret to Her Effortless Red Carpet Hair & They're On Sale

We weren’t kidding when we said these looks were dramatic, and that she looked absolutely incredible in every single one!

As for her personal style, Hathaway is all about feeling good, recently telling Vogue earlier this year, “I’m dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy!” We absolutely love to see it, and it’s pretty clear she’s more confident when she pushes the barriers of fashion!

