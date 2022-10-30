Jennifer Lopez Is a Radiant Goddess As She Confidently Rocks an All-White Lingerie Set

You are not ready for the sheer beauty and confidence Jennifer Lopez is exuding in her newest pics on Instagram. We’ve seen her rock dramatic ball gowns and show off nearly every inch of her body, but this lingerie photoshoot is something out of a dream.

On Oct 29, Lopez uploaded a series of show-stopping photos with the simple caption, “#ThisIsMe … 🤍 #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment.” She then tagged everyone who made the gorgeous photoshoot possible, “@intimissimiofficial 📸: @robzangardi | @andrewfitzsimons @scottbarnescosmetics @marielhaenn @robzangardi.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see Lopez looking like a sultry goddess as she sits on her bed wearing a white lace lingerie set, with a silk peignoir draped over her sunkissed body. We then get a close-up of her stunning smolder as she continues to rock the angelic intimates set, followed by a snapshot of her looking down (and don’t think we missed that “Mrs” necklace she’s rocking!)

We then end the photos with probably our favorite one in the set: one of her wowing in the same all-white lingerie set and dazzling her fans with her brilliant white smile. She looks so radiant and at peace here, and we love to see that!

The confident superstar is all about authenticity, and showing the world your true self inside and out. In a previous archived interview with Instyle per The Today Show, the Marry Me star talked about her curves and self-confidence, saying, “(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.” Related story Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss

She added, “My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, ‘This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful.’ Being curvy or not being 6-feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated. And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

