Dick Van Dyke’s Newest Low-Key Humanitarian Effort Proves He Never Intends to Stop Doing Good Deeds

In case you need some good news today, leave it to Dick Van Dyke to cheer you up! The legendary actor with a heart of gold is already in the giving spirit, despite Christmas and winter being far away still. In photos obtained by DailyMail, Van Dyke was seen buying several red plaid winter coats, but not for himself.

He bought the plush, warm coats to drop off at his favorite nonprofit organization, the Malibu Community Labor Exchange. This amazing nonprofit helps match employers and those looking for work, along with helping people get back on their feet.

He was also seen dropping off the coats personally, ensuring they got there safely and will be distributed to those who need them. If your hearts didn’t explode right then and there, you’re lying.

This isn’t the only good deed Van Dyke has done recently. Just weeks prior, he was seen handing out $5 bills to those in need by the Labor Exchange in Malibu. It touched so many hearts, seeing him at 96 and still helping everyone he can. One of those at the scene said, “Just call him angel from God.”

After his addiction to alcohol, the Dick Van Dyke star went on to dedicate his life to helping those in need, doing good deeds whenever he can, and even opening the Dick Van Dyke Addiction Treatment Center in New York.

Back in 2014, he was honored with the Prince Rainier III Humanitarian Award at the Princess Grace Foundation, which honored his decades of humanitarian efforts. This humanitarian work consists of over 20 years of volunteer work at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, which helps provide homeless programs and services. Per The Hollywood Reporter, he also helped with campaigns to increase funding for music and art programs in schools, along with being a spokesperson for the Cell Therapy Foundation for adult stem cell research and treatments, and the National Reye's Syndrome Foundation.

