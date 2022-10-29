Halsey Shows Off Her Toned Midriff & Avant-Garde Style in This Leather Cutout Gown

Whether it be on stage, on the red carpet, or an adorable photoshoot with her son, Halsey knows how to keep upping her fashion game (and breaking all conventional standards along with every ensemble!)

On Oct. 26, 2022, Tiffany & Co had an exclusive and A-list-packed launch party for their new Lock Collection, which is a unisex line with the slogan “No rules. All welcome. Tiffany Lock is a new collection of bracelets for everyone. We’re not exaggerating when we say that all eyes were on Halsey when arrived to the party in this sexy and stunning brown leather ensemble. See the photos of one of our favorite looks from her below:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

In the photos, we see Halsey turning heads in this brown leather, cutout gown that leaves you mesmerized. This strappy Bronx and Banco ensemble is strapped like a two-piece look that can connect, but it perfectly shows off her toned midriff and stunning tattoos. Along with her ensemble, she rocked golden Tiffany and Co. jewelry from head to toe (and golden heels to match!)

As for her makeup and hair, she opted for a more avant-garde look to match her personal style. She had her dark locks slicked back, and with a subtle curl that gives us Betty Boop vibes, to be honest. She kept her brows thin and polished, while she opted for a bronze look with her eyes and lips.

Halsey wasn’t the only one who stunned on the red carpet for the exclusive launch party. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Alexa Demie, Gal Gadot, and more arrived in show-stopping looks, and we’re still not over it.

The mom of one is all about defying conventional norms, and feeling her most confident by trying new things. She said to Byrdie, “I have a pretty good idea of what my ‘prettiest’ look is, by social standards, but it doesn’t mean it’s what I want to look like. I definitely don’t think that my most ‘Hollywood’ look is when I have a bald head, but it’s when I feel the most confident.” Related story All Eyes Were on Kerry Washington When She Stepped Out In This Sexy & Super-Plunging Suit

Before you go, click here to see all the stunning looks at the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch Party.