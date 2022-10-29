Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Ashley Graham’s Edgy & Curve-Hugging Costume is Getting Everyone in the Halloween Spirit

Delilah Gray
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin.

Halloweekend is here and A-list stars are already going all out with their costumes — and Ashley Graham is stealing the show so far with her stunning costume.

On Oct 27, Graham uploaded a series of photos of her stunning and daring Halloween costume with the caption, “Voice of an angel 👼🏼.”

In the first photo, we get a close-up shot of Graham posing in her edgy angel costume. The supermodel has space buns that show off her subtle, cool-toned makeup. She’s rocking an edgy blue mini-dress, white wings and matching sandals that complete her show-stopping costume. We get a series of full-body shots, close-ups, and videos.

In one video, she wowed everyone by singing opera in her angelic outfit, and before that, she took a gorgeous snapshot with the hosts of the Halloween bash: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

These photos are just what we needed for that last-minute costume inspiration before the Halloweekend madness begins! Graham effortlessly combined edginess and ethereal vibes into one costume that is permanently on our Pinterest inspiration board.

Over the past few years, Graham has made a name for herself by teaching people self-confidence, something that took her time to achieve as well. Per Page Six, she said she relies on daily positive affirmations to boost her confidence. “I look in the mirror and do affirmations: ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.’ If my lower pooch is really popping out that day, I look at it and say, ‘Pooch, you are cute,’” she said.

