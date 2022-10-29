Madonna Is Seriously Stripped Down in This Celebratory & Confident Topless Photo

If there’s one thing Madonna knows how to do, it’s make everyone do a double take with her racy, sex-positive photos and hot takes. And this new photo is truly one of her raciest and NSFW, snapshots yet!

On Oct 28, Madonna shared a photo on her Instagram story that made everyone do a double take. In honor of the 30th anniversary of her book Sex being released, Madonna wowed everyone with a topless photo that is taking the internet by storm.

Madonna’s Instagram story.

In the photo, we see Madonna rocking a golden corset that shows off her hourglass figure. But the corset is the only thing she’s wearing, as she wows literally everyone by showing off her bare chest (with emojis covering her nipples!) Her ombre brass hair is delicately running down her chest as she holds the rest back. She looks stunning, and knew she was going to set the internet ablaze when she posted this sexy photo!

Recently, Madonna talked about her 1992 coffee book that depicted soft-core pornographic imagery that is heavily influenced by S&M practices. She said in her Instagram story a few weeks ago, saying her sex-positive work in the entertainment industry started a revolution with newer artists. She said, “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b**ches ……. 🤡.” Of course, that started a huge controversy.

No matter the day, the controversy, or the circumstances, Madonna knows how to make sure all eyes are back on her.