All Eyes Were on Kerry Washington When She Stepped Out In This Sexy & Super-Plunging Suit

It’s no secret that Kerry Washington is a style icon, and that we adore all of her show-stopping looks. Whether it be a TV appearance or the red carpet, Washington always brings her A-game, and this new appearance was no different.
During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Oct 27, Washington made everyone do a double take with her daring and sexy ensemble. Washington arrived at the NYC-based show with a leather and all-black ensemble that shows she is truly a fashion chameleon (and always understands the assignment!) See the stunning photos below:
In the photos, we see Washington rocking a plunging black jacket that is cinched together with a gold-encrusted leather belt, which matches the gold embellishments throughout. She’s also rocking leather pants, and knee-high leather boots, along with a black and gold handbag.
For the look, she slicked back her gorgeous locks, and went with a more subtle approach with her makeup. The Little Fires Everywhere star opted for glittering eye makeup and a peachy lip-cheek combo that perfectly complimented the look.
Along with the paparazzi snapping quite a few shots, she uploaded a photo of her own from that event, along with a series of her latest fashion choices that solidified her fashion icon status. On Oct 28, Washington uploaded the photos with the caption, “I put on for my city 🗽🍎.” You can see the photos HERE.
The Scandal star has previously talked about how her “power color” is unequivocally the color black, saying, “It’s easy. It’s a color that I always feel like I’m wearing it, it’s not wearing me.” In the same interview, she added that she finds inspiration for her iconic style everywhere, saying, “From all over — from travel, from magazines, from movies. Music videos. It’s such an important aesthetic medium.”
