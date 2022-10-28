Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Heidi Klum Gets Ready for the Halloween Season in Form-Fitting Orange Jumpsuit That Hugs Her Gorgeous Curves

Kristyn Burtt
Prime Video And Freevee's Summer Solstice LA Event Jun 21 2022 - Santa Monica Proper Hotel - Santa Monica United States. 21 Jun 2022
Heidi Klum ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment/MEGA.

Heidi Klum got into the spooky Halloween season by wearing a spectacular orange jumpsuit for her America’s Got Talent: All-Stars photo shoot. If there’s anyone who knows how to celebrate the month of October, it’s definitely the 49-year-old supermodel.

The Moschino outfit hugged her curves in all of the right places with the plunging, V-shaped neckline while the cut of the jumpsuit showed off her long legs. She paired the outfit with a gold-buckle belt, gold platform shoes, and her gorgeous smile. She looked like she was having a blast hamming it up in front of the cameras where she belongs — a true fashion industry star!

Heidi is also gearing up for the return of her famous Halloween party after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Her 18-year-old daughter Leni gave People a tease of what to expect this year. “Her costume is amazing, but I obviously can’t say anything,” she hinted. “There’s an open bar and I’m not 21, so as of now, I can’t go. I’ve been asking my mom to go for a while.” Even Leni can’t get an invite to the super VIP party — it sounds like she will have to wait three more years.

Leni did reveal that her mom hires a creative company to come and decorate their home because she goes “all out for Halloween.” She added, “There’d be cobwebs everywhere and massive pumpkins. They’d come on buses and they’d [unload] these huge pumpkins. My mom definitely loves it more than I do.” So, it’s no surprise that Heidi chose the color of the month with her orange wardrobe — she’s just celebrating all month long.

Before you go, click here to see all of Heidi Klum’s most insane Halloween costumes over the years.

Heidi Klum Photo Call for Heidi Klum Dresses in Halloween Costume with Live Audience, Amazon Prime Bookstore front window, New York, NY October 31, 2019.

