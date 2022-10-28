Heidi Klum Gets Ready for the Halloween Season in Form-Fitting Orange Jumpsuit That Hugs Her Gorgeous Curves

Heidi Klum got into the spooky Halloween season by wearing a spectacular orange jumpsuit for her America’s Got Talent: All-Stars photo shoot. If there’s anyone who knows how to celebrate the month of October, it’s definitely the 49-year-old supermodel.

The Moschino outfit hugged her curves in all of the right places with the plunging, V-shaped neckline while the cut of the jumpsuit showed off her long legs. She paired the outfit with a gold-buckle belt, gold platform shoes, and her gorgeous smile. She looked like she was having a blast hamming it up in front of the cameras where she belongs — a true fashion industry star!

Heidi is also gearing up for the return of her famous Halloween party after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Her 18-year-old daughter Leni gave People a tease of what to expect this year. “Her costume is amazing, but I obviously can’t say anything,” she hinted. “There’s an open bar and I’m not 21, so as of now, I can’t go. I’ve been asking my mom to go for a while.” Even Leni can’t get an invite to the super VIP party — it sounds like she will have to wait three more years.

Leni did reveal that her mom hires a creative company to come and decorate their home because she goes “all out for Halloween.” She added, “There’d be cobwebs everywhere and massive pumpkins. They’d come on buses and they’d [unload] these huge pumpkins. My mom definitely loves it more than I do.” So, it’s no surprise that Heidi chose the color of the month with her orange wardrobe — she’s just celebrating all month long.

