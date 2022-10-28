Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Natalie Is Getting a VIP First-Time Voting Experience With Her Grandfather

It’s a big deal to cast your first vote in an election, but it’s an even bigger deal when your grandfather is the President of the United States. Joe Biden’s 18-year-old granddaughter, Natalie Biden, is going to the polls with her grandfather this weekend for a truly VIP voting experience.

The duo will cast their vote in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday morning to honor a rite of passage for every 18-year-old in the US. Natalie is the oldest daughter of Joe’s late son Beau, and his wife, Hallie. Other than her appearance at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 and her grandfather’s inauguration in 2021, she has kept a relatively low profile until now.

It’s also going to be a big year for Natalie’s older cousin, Naomi Biden, 28, who is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. She is marrying fellow lawyer Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 19, where famous gatherings, like the annual Easter Egg roll, are held. This will only be the 19th wedding in history at the White House and all costs will be covered by the Biden family, not the taxpayers, because it is “a personal affair,” according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Joe Biden, who talks to all of his grandchildren every day, has stayed particularly close to Beau’s children because they live nearby his Delaware home. In 2020, he revealed in a CNN town hall while running for president, “We sit on our back porch and they sit out on the lawn with two chairs there, and we talk about everything that is going on in their day. And talk about being home from school. And who’s driving whom crazy, and so on.” It only makes sense that Joe Biden is taking Natalie to the polls for the midterm elections, it’s something that her late father would have loved to see.

